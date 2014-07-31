TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday after a default by Argentina stoked worries about other emerging-market economies, while shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International dropped sharply after the drugmaker cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 194.08 points, 1.25 percent, at 15,330.74. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)