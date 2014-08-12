TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as advances in gold miners and financial companies helped offset a decline in energy producers that was triggered by lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,274.23. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)