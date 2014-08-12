CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fire on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery -sources
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as advances in gold miners and financial companies helped offset a decline in energy producers that was triggered by lower oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,274.23. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.