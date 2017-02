TORONTO, May 9 Toronto's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as a rally by gold miners was overshadowed by financial losses on mounting concerns about political turmoil in Greece and over Spain's fragile banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 29.73 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,675.01, rebounding after hitting a 2012 low at 11,555.08. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)