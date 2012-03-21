BRIEF-BAE Systems says 'atmospherics around U.S. are positive'
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
TORONTO, March 21 Toronto's resource heavy main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Wednesday as energy and financial issues lagged and investors awaited U.S. housing data for further evidence of economic recovery.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.65 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,401. (Reporting by Jon Cook Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Ceo says portfolio in the u.s. Is well balanced, "atmospherics around u.s. positive" at this stage
Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)