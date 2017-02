TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday with material issues sliding as data showed Canada's economy declined unexpectedly in February and Spain's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, further pressuring an already shaky euro zone recovery.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.45 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,207.30 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)