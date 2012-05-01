TORONTO, May 1 Toronto's main stock index rose on Tuesday as resource issues were boosted by data that showed China's manufacturing sector picked up in April and by solid earnings by Suncor Energy, Canada's top oil producer and refiner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,318.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)