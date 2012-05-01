TORONTO, May 1 Toronto's main stock index rose for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as resource shares were boosted by strong manufacturing data from the U.S. and China and solid earnings results from Canada's energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished up 40.10 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,332.79, its highest level since April 3. (Reporting By Jon Cook)