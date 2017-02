TORONTO, May 2 Toronto's main stock index was sharply lower on Wednesday, threatening its five-day rally, as resource issues weakened after contraction in manufacturing in Europe and China dented hopes for a global economic recovery.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 92.44 points, or 0.75 percent, to 12,240.35 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)