TORONTO, May 3 Toronto's main stock index was slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed further weak jobs data from the United States against stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 12,202.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)