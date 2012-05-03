TORONTO, May 3 Toronto's main stock index suffered its largest single-day drop in nearly two months on Thursday as mining and energy shares slumped after weak U.S. service-sector data heightened concerns about the recovery of Canada's largest trading partner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 215.15 points, or 1.8 percent, at 12,014.97, its biggest one-day drop since March 6. (Reporting By Jon Cook)