BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
TORONTO, May 3 Toronto's main stock index suffered its largest single-day drop in nearly two months on Thursday as mining and energy shares slumped after weak U.S. service-sector data heightened concerns about the recovery of Canada's largest trading partner.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 215.15 points, or 1.8 percent, at 12,014.97, its biggest one-day drop since March 6. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing