TORONTO, May 4 Toronto's main stock index dropped at the open on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns about the economic recovery for Canada's largest trading partner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 29.62 points, or 0.25 percent, to 11,985.28 at the open, then continued to fall. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)