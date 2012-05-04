TORONTO, May 4 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index tumbled to a 2012 low on Friday as energy and financial shares sank after data that signaled a slowing in U.S. job creation and a euro zone economy on the edge of another recession sapped investor confidence.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 143.67 points, or 1.20 percent, at 11,871.23. It touched 11,824.27, its lowest level since December 29. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)