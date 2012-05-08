TORONTO, May 8 Toronto's main stock index sank to a new 2012 low on Tuesday with mining and energy shares selling off as economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic deepened fears of lower demand for commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 86.38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 11,774.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)