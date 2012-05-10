TORONTO, May 10 Canadian stocks rose for the first time in more than a week on Thursday as encouraging U.S. jobs data and slightly more positive conditions in Europe coaxed investors to buy back shares of beaten down energy and financial firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished up 61.16 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,736.17. It snapped a string of six straight losing sessions that saw the TSX fall more than 5 percent. (Reporting By Jon Cook)