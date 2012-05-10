UPDATE 2-Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
TORONTO, May 10 Canadian stocks rose for the first time in more than a week on Thursday as encouraging U.S. jobs data and slightly more positive conditions in Europe coaxed investors to buy back shares of beaten down energy and financial firms.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished up 61.16 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,736.17. It snapped a string of six straight losing sessions that saw the TSX fall more than 5 percent. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th