TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index fell sharply on Monday as mining and energy firms were hit by Greek political uncertainty and China slowdown fears that cast a shadow over global growth prospects.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 137.55 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,557.12 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)