TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index tumbled to a 2012 low on Monday as mining and energy firms sold off as investors fretted about the impact of worsening political turmoil in Greece and signs of weakening Chinese growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished down 206.06 points, or 1.76 percent, at 11,488.61, its lowest close since November. (Reporting By Jon Cook)