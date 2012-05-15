TORONTO, May 15 Canadian stocks sank to a seven-month low on Tuesday as resource shares continued their May sell-off after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening concern about its possible exit from the euro zone and the spillover effect on global markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 145.40 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,343.13. (Reporting By Jon Cook)