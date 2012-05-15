BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
TORONTO, May 15 Canadian stocks sank to a seven-month low on Tuesday as resource shares continued their May sell-off after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening concern about its possible exit from the euro zone and the spillover effect on global markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 145.40 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,343.13. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)