TORONTO, May 16 Toronto's main stock index rose on Wednesday after three straight losing sessions, as resource shares rebounded on strong U.S. industrial data and comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone helped calm markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,361.96 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)