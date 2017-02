TORONTO, May 16 Toronto's main stock index turned briefly negative on Wednesday as fears that Greece would exit the euro zone hurt financial firms, offsetting a rebound by resource shares after strong U.S. industrial data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index turned briefly lower, down 2.03 points at 11,341.02, after opening higher. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)