BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Wednesday after three straight losing sessions as resource shares rebounded on strong U.S. data and after comments from the leaders of Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro zone helped calm markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 115.84 points, or 1 percent, at 11,458.89. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* G&W's traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4 pct, compared with January 2016