TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Wednesday after three straight losing sessions as resource shares rebounded on strong U.S. data and after comments from the leaders of Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro zone helped calm markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 115.84 points, or 1 percent, at 11,458.89. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)