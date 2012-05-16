TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell to a seven-month low on Wednesday after news that the European Central Bank had stopped funding operations for some Greek banks rattled financial markets, erasing resource gains on the back of strong U.S. economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.97 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,326.08. Earlier, it fell as low as 11,298.46, its lowest level since Oct. 5. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Leslie Adler)