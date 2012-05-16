BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell to a seven-month low on Wednesday after news that the European Central Bank had stopped funding operations for some Greek banks rattled financial markets, erasing resource gains on the back of strong U.S. economic data.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.97 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,326.08. Earlier, it fell as low as 11,298.46, its lowest level since Oct. 5. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01