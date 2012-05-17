TORONTO, May 17 Canadian stocks eked out a modest gain on Thursday, ending a four-session slide, as a strong performance from gold miners offset financial losses on soft U.S. economic data and mounting worries about Greece and Europe's fragile banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,330.56. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Kenneth Barry)