UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
TORONTO, May 17 Canadian stocks eked out a modest gain on Thursday, ending a four-session slide, as a strong performance from gold miners offset financial losses on soft U.S. economic data and mounting worries about Greece and Europe's fragile banking sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,330.56. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.
* Says has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the second quarter 2017, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)