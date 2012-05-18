TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday as gains from mining and energy shares helped it shrug off a deepening Spanish banking crisis and uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.65 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,409.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)