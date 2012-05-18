TORONTO, May 18 Canadian stocks hit a seven-month low on Friday, erasing early mining and energy gains as concerns about Europe's deepening debt woes and after Facebook's disappointing market debut fueled a flight to safety among investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 50.04 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,280.64, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. (Reporting by Jon Cook, Editing by Gary Crosse)