BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
TORONTO, May 23 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, as resource firms sank on scepticism about the outcome of a European Union summit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.56 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,329.22 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.