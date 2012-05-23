TORONTO, May 23 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, as resource firms sank on scepticism about the outcome of a European Union summit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.56 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,329.22 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)