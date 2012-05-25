TORONTO, May 25 Toronto's main stock index was slightly lower on Friday in thin trade ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, as financial firms slumped on mounting investor concerns about the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.57 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,533.50 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)