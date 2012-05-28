Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
TORONTO, May 28 Canadian stocks rose on Monday as resource and financial shares gained on hopes of more stimulus from China, and as Greek polls showing growing support for pro-bailout parties eased speculation about a disorderly exit from the euro zone.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.84 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,628.31 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook)
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share