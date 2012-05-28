TORONTO, May 28 Canadian stocks rose on Monday as resource and financial shares gained on hopes of more stimulus from China, and as Greek polls showing growing support for pro-bailout parties eased speculation about a disorderly exit from the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.84 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,628.31 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook)