TORONTO, May 30 Toronto's main stock index hit a one-week low on Wednesday as oil and gas and mining firms slumped on increased global growth fears, fueled by the escalating euro zone debt crisis and as China signalled it is not planning a large economic stimulus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 176.04 points, or 1.5 percent, at 11,433.26, its lowest close in a week. The index has slumped more than 7 percent in May. (Reporting By Jon Cook)