TORONTO, May 31 Toronto's main stock index rallied on Thursday, led higher by financial issues on strong second-quarter bank earnings and as oil and gold firms pared losses after a report of possible plans to help Spain deal with its banking crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.58 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,511.80. The index still fell 6.3 percent in May, its largest monthly drop since September. (Reporting By Jon Cook)