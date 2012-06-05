BRIEF-Pixium Vision FY revenue falls to 2.5 million euros
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
TORONTO, June 5 Canadian stocks ended higher on Tuesday on strength in the bigger bank and energy sectors as better-than-expected U.S. services sector data eased worries about slowing global growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.79 points, or 1.5 percent, at 11,507.56. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation