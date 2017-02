TORONTO, June 6 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Wednesday, led by mining and energy shares, on signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled banks, but momentum slowed after the European Central Bank left its key interest rate unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 99.9 points, or 0.9 percent, to 11,607.61 at the open. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)