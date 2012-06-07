(Repeats to additional clients with no changes)

TORONTO, June 7 Canadian stocks rose on Thursday on strength in commodity-linked shares after China cut interest rates in a move that fanned hopes of simultaneous action to jolt a slowing global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 37.63 points, or 0.32 percent, to 11,671.03. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)