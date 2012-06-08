METALS-London copper holds steady, supply threats underpin
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, led down by energy and financial shares, as the market anticipated soft Chinese growth following this week's surprise interest rate cut, while Canadian jobs data fell short of conservative expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session down 91.49 points, or 0.79 percent, at 11,500.63. For the week, the index rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: N. Chandrasekaran to take over as new chairman of Tata Sons in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela to meet Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.