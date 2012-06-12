BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, led by gains from miners, as investors continued to scrutinize a bailout plan for Spanish banks and prepare for critical weekend elections in Greece.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,429.37 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
* Company still expects closing of sale to occur in q1 of 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 German consumer-goods group Beiersdorf has appointed former Sanofi manager Vincent Warnery to a new position on its board overseeing the Eucerin skincare, La Prairie anti-ageing and Hansaplast woundcare brands.