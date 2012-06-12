TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, led by gains from miners, as investors continued to scrutinize a bailout plan for Spanish banks and prepare for critical weekend elections in Greece.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,429.37 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook, editing by Dave Zimmerman)