TORONTO, June 13 Toronto's main stock index fell on Wednesday, led by energy shares, on soft U.S. retail sales data and as Spanish and Italian bond yields soared, raising fears Europe's debt crisis was escalating.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.27 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,443.03 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)