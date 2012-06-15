TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index was higher on Friday, led by energy and financial shares, on optimism over possible coordinated action by major world central banks in the event of further financial turmoil following Sunday's Greek election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.06 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,507.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; editing by M.D. Golan)