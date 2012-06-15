(Fixes headline, story to remove reference to market close)

TORONTO, June 15 Toronto's main stock index rose in late trading on Friday, boosted by energy and financial shares, on optimism that global central banks will work together to quell any market turmoil resulting from Greek elections on Sunday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.94 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,527.36 at 1520 ET on Friday. (Reporting By Jon Cook)