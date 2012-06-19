TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the energy and financials groups, as rising Spanish bond yields heightened investor expectations of further stimulus measures ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.02 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,635.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)