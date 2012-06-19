PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the energy and financials groups, as rising Spanish bond yields heightened investor expectations of further stimulus measures ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.02 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,635.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.