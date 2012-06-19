TORONTO, June 19 Toronto's main stock index hit a five-week high on Tuesday, as financial and energy shares rallied on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will extend stimulus measures and as fears about Greece exiting the euro zone receded.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 187.23 points, or 1.6 percent, at 11,788.36. It climbed to 11,801.94, its highest level since May 10. (Reporting By Jon Cook)