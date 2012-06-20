TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, led down by gold and other mining stocks as investors waited for the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.15 points, or 0.43 percent, at 11,738.21 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)