BRIEF-Atlas Financial anticipates Q4 book value of $10.35-$10.55 per common share
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, led down by gold and other mining stocks as investors waited for the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.15 points, or 0.43 percent, at 11,738.21 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Bluebird Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results