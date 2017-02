TORONTO, June 20 Toronto's main stock index fell on Wednesday, led lower by energy stocks, which tracked a decline in oil prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended a program to stimulate the economy but offered no clues on further easing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 29.02 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,759.34. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)