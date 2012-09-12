Sep 12 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher, in-line with global markets, after Germany's top
court gave its backing to the euro zone's new rescue fund and
budget pact subject to certain conditions.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday the
country can ratify the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget
pact as long it can guarantee there will be no increase in
German financial exposure to the bailout fund without
parliament's approval.
* Chesapeake said it will sell the most of its Permian Basin
properties, substantially all of its midstream assets and
certain non-core leasehold for about $6.9 billion in cash.
* Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc
reported a 32 percent increase in second-quarter profit on
higher sales and lower costs.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Petrominerales Ltd
said it found oil in one of its wells at Corcel Block in
Colombia's Deep Llanos Basin, and it would drill three more
wells in the area.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.26 percent to 0.46 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 315.88; rose
0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,741.5; rose 0.56 percent
* US crude : $97.45; rose 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $116.12; rose 0.62 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,109; rose 0.23 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Great Basin Gold Ltd. : The precious metals miner
said it suspended operations at its Burnstone mine in South
Africa as it was unable to arrange for the working capital for
the mine.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Discovery Air Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$3.75 from C$5.50 on a higher debt estimate.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export
prices, wholesale inventories and FOMC rate meeting