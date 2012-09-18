BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main equity index closed lower on Tuesday as a slip in crude oil prices weighed on energy companies and investors curbed their enthusiasm about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plan. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.15 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,422.71.
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.