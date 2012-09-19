UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers logs record first-half profit as coal prices surge
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan became the latest major central bank to ease monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.73 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,449.44, shortly after the open.
* Industrials EBIT A$377 mln vs A$22 mln (Recasts on coal price impact, adds fund manager comment)
Feb 14 LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday and forecast slower-than-expected growth this year, as the online lender recovers from a scandal related to its business practices.
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Origin Energy tweaked up its earnings forecast but warned on Wednesday it will book a A$1.89 billion ($1.45 billion) charge in its half-year results, mainly on its stake in the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project.