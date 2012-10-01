BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index advanced in a broad-based rally on Monday at the start of the quarter, with investors hoping for aggressive action from central banks after economic data from Asia and Europe showed further signs of slowing global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 0.71 of a point at 12,318.17 before sharply extending gains to be up 0.75 percent at 12,409.71.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately