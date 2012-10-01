* TSX ends up 52.73 points, or 0.4 pct, at 12,370.19 * All 10 sectors stronger By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index rose moderately on Monday, after seeing a one-week high, as signs of economic weakness in Asia and evidence of a new recession in the euro zone tempered optimism over better-than-expected U.S. data. The market's gain on the first day of the final quarter of 2012 comes after stocks closed a strong third quarter, helped by stimulative measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The TSX's heavily weighted resource sectors were all higher on Monday as commodity prices climbed. Energy shares advanced 1.0 percent as U.S. crude reversed early losses while materials, home to miners, were up 0.5 percent as the price of gold neared a one-year high. "We saw three different data sets out of manufacturing today and they kind of paint two different stories," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at Stenner Investment Partners, part of Richardson GMP, in Vancouver. Data showed U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for the first time since May but euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may struggle to avoid recession. Factory activity in China also contracted, suggesting the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive quarter, and boosting hopes for more stimulus there. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 52.73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,370.19. All 10 sectors were stronger, including financials, up 0.1 percent. Among the top gainers, Canadian Natural Resources was up 2 percent to C$30.95, Encana Corp jumped 4 percent to C$22.39, and Suncor Energy added 0.9 percent to C$32.64. The TSX finished the quarter up more than 6 percent on Friday, as energy companies and miners benefited from a strong showing in crude and bullion prices.