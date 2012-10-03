TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session on hopes of a bailout request from Spain and after data showed more jobs were created in the U.S. private sector last month than analysts had expected. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 7.63 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,398.86, before modestly extending gains to 12,410.31.