PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday as persisting troubles in the euro zone and a weak outlook on U.S. company earnings fueled worries about stalling global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 8.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to 12,265.54, before modestly extending losses to 12,256.99.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct