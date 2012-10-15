BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
TORONTO, Oct 15 Toronto's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday, rebounding from five-week lows earlier in the session as commodity stocks trimmed their early losses and financials pushed higher on the back of strong U.S. earnings and economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 27.92 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,229.96.
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: