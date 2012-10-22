TORONTO, Oct 22 Canada's main stock index finished Monday's session slightly lower as the government's rejection of a foreign bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp rippled through the energy sector, overshadowing gains led by mining firms. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.44 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish at C$12,403.54. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.